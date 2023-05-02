Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 576,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $377.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

