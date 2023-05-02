NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. The business had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

