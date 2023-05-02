NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NS. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. The business had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

