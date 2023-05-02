Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $69.85 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.