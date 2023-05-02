NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.07

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.07 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 14898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

