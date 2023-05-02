NVE (NVEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVE stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33.

Insider Activity at NVE

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NVE by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

