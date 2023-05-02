NVE (NVEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVE stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33.
In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
