OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 26777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,116 shares of company stock worth $277,249. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

