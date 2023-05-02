Oder Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,850 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

