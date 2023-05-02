Oder Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,441,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

