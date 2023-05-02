Oder Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

