Oder Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after buying an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $207.83.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.