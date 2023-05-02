Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,174 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,167,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 591,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.