Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,344 Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

