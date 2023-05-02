Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oder Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,634 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

