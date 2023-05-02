OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 2.5%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €32.30 ($35.49) and last traded at €32.25 ($35.44). 1,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.45 ($34.56).

The firm has a market cap of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

