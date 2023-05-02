Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $35,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $17,880,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 367,301 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 249,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,842. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

