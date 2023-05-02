Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Olympus Price Performance

OTCMKTS OLYMY opened at $17.50 on Friday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.