Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Olympus Price Performance
OTCMKTS OLYMY opened at $17.50 on Friday. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $19.96.
Olympus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olympus (OLYMY)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.