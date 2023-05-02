Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $110.01

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.01, but opened at $114.74. Omega Flex shares last traded at $114.74, with a volume of 1,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 535.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Omega Flex by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

