Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Omnicell worth $48,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. 163,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,832. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.70, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

