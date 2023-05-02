Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 4.9 %

Omnicell stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,663. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.20, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.