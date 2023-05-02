Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.
Omnicell Stock Down 4.9 %
Omnicell stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,663. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.20, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period.
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
