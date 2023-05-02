Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,545. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

