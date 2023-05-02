Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

