ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Gas Company Profile

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

