ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

