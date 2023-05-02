ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,881. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

