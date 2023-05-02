Ontology Gas Trading Down 0.4% This Week (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and $1.77 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

