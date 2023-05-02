Oppenheimer Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $90.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $90.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,960 shares of company stock worth $10,193,749. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

