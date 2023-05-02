Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. 523,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

