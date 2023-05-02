Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.0870 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $55.50 million and approximately $472,005.03 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,742,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

