Orbler One Day Volume Tops $68,105.74 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Orbler has a total market cap of $355.75 million and approximately $68,105.74 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00006098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

