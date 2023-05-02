O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $929.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $929.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

