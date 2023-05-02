O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $929.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $929.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $853.73 and its 200-day moving average is $831.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

