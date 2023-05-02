Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

