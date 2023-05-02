Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $883.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

