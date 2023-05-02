Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.8 %

OTTR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. 218,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Featured Articles

