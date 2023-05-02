Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 181,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
