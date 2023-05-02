Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5441 per share. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

