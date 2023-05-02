Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.88. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 60,902 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.
In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.
Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
