Packaging Co. of America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $133.55. 917,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $165.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

