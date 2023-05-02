Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palomar Stock Performance

Palomar stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. 21,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Institutional Trading of Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

