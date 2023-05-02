Paradice Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Lear makes up approximately 4.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Lear worth $57,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 84.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:LEA traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. 108,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

