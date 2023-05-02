Paragon 28 (FNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Paragon 28 to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Paragon 28 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. On average, analysts expect Paragon 28 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Up 2.1 %

FNA opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at $237,977,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.