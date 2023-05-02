Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 19.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the period. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $260,762,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 466,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.55. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 37.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

