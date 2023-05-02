Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

PRTK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 156,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 234,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $352,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Articles

