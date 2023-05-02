Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.66%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

