PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. 4,716,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,200,640. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.