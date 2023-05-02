Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

