Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 28,490 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $316,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,968 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $117,686.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,695.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,520 shares of company stock worth $2,620,891. Company insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

