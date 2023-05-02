Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.48

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 18760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.17.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.