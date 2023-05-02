Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 84,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,597,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,301,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

